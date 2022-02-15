Follow CFL

Argos add WR Jamari Hester

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American WR Jamari Hester.

Hester, six-foot-six and 205 pounds, played four seasons at Jacksonville State University (2016-2019) where over the course of 48 games, he caught 161 passes for 2,399 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Florida native worked out for the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

 

