Riders sign American QB Jake Dolegala

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Jake Dolegala, the team announced on Tuesday.

Dolegala (6’7-242) was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent the entire season on the active roster. He played in two pre-season games with the Bengals and completed 37 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. He went on to spend time with the New England Patriots (2020-21), Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.

Collegiately, Dolegala attended Central Connecticut State University, where he played in 44 games over four seasons (2015-18). Over his time as a Blue Devil, he completed 654 passes for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns and 24 interceptions and added an additional 452 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. He left the school the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns and was just the fifth quarterback in Northeastern Conference history to throw for over 8,000 career yards. As a senior, the native New Yorker was a First Team All-Northeastern Conference selection. He also set his school’s single season record for passing yards as a sophomore, throwing for 2,934 yards.

Prior to attending CCSU, he attended Milford Academy where he threw for 2,276 yards and 20 touchdowns.

