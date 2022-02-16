Riders sign WR Xavier Ubosi

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Xavier Ubosi.

Ubosi (six-foot-three, 215 pounds) was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He went on to spend time with the York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Riders in December of 2019. The big-bodied receiver has re-committed to the club after being unable to attend training camp in 2021.

Ubosi was a standout for the University of Alabama-Birmingham, playing two collegiate seasons (2017-2018) and 26 games as a Blazer. He caught 48 career passes for 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging an impressive 22.2 yards per catch. As a senior, he led UAB to the Boca Raton Bowl, where he was named the MVP for his seven-reception, 227-yard and three-touchdown performance. Prior to attending UAB, Ubosi attended Pierce College, making 31 receptions for 658 yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns.