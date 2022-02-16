Stampeders sign WR Jordan Williams-Lambert

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert, the team announced on Wednesday.

Williams-Lambert spent three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and was the West Division finalist for the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2018. He had 81 catches for 973 yards and four touchdowns in 24 career games with the Roughriders.

In 2021, he had 14 catches for 152 yards in four games before seeing his season end due to a wrist injury.

“Jordan is a big-bodied receiver who made a significant impact in the CFL before encountering an unfortunate injury,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “We look forward to seeing him recapture his form as a member of the Stampeders.”

“Thank you to the Calgary organization for blessing me with an opportunity to further my career and join a winning culture,” said Williams-Lambert. “I look forward to contributing and chasing this year’s Grey Cup trophy.”

In addition to his time with Saskatchewan, Williams-Lambert attended National Football League training camps with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. He spent time on New Orleans’ practice roster in 2016.

In college, Williams-Lambert played 43 games and made 30 starts over four seasons at Ball State. After seeing limited action as a freshman with the Cardinals, he broke out as a sophomore with 72 catches for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was named third-team all-Mid-American Conference. He was second-team all-conference the next two seasons and finished his career with 200 receptions for 2,723 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Stamps have also signed American receiver DeVontres Dukes.

Dukes was signed by the NFL’s Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after his collegiate career at South Florida. After limited action in his first three seasons with the Bulls with a total of eight catches for 103 yards and one touchdown, he made 24 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns in nine games as a senior.