Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at Eastern Regional

BAIE-D’URFÉ, QUE– The final results are in from the Scitec Sports Dome, as the testing portion of the Eastern Regional Combine is complete.

Prospects were put through six major tests on Friday in hopes of impressing the scouts before the 2022 CFL Draft on May 3. Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL National Combine presented by New Era later in March.

Below is a look at the top five performers at each drill. The full results can be found here.

BENCH PRESS

RANK PLAYER NAME REPS POS SCHOOL T-1 FORBES-MOMBLEAU, Vincent 22 WR Laval T-1 ROSS, Connor 22 TE St. Francis Xavier 3 RECKER, Anderson 21 FB Acadia 4 ESTABROOKS, Cole 20 RB Acadia 5 BURTENSHAW, Konner 18 RB Queen’s

VERTICAL JUMP

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 GLEDHILL, Matthew 37.50 WR Acadia T-2 COPELAND, Tysen-Otis 36.50 DB Montreal T-2 EDOUARD, Jonathan 36.50 DB Carleton T-2 FORBES-MOMBLEAU, Vincent 36.50 WR Laval 5 ESTABROOKS, Cole 35.50 RB Acadia

40-YARD DASH

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL 1 JEAN-ALPHONSE, Edris 4.57 DB Laval 2 EDOUARD, Jonathan 4.58 DB Carleton 3 CIGUINEAU, Chris 4.59 DB Ottawa 4 DUMAY, Pearce 4.67 WR McGill 5 FORBES-MOMBLEAU, Vincent 4.68 WR Laval

BROAD JUMP

RANK PLAYER NAME MEASURE POS SCHOOL 1 CIGUINEAU, Chris 9′ 11 7/8″ DB Ottawa 2 GLEDHILL, Matthew 9′ 11 5/8″ WR Acadia 3 EDOUARD, Jonathan 9′ 10 3/4″ DB Carleton 4 FORBES-MOMBLEAU, Vincent 9′ 10″ WR Laval 5 ESTABROOKS, Cole 9′ 9 3/4″ DB Acadia

3-CONE

RANK PLAYER NAME TIME POS SCHOOL 1 FORBES-MOMBLEAU, Vincent 6.74 WR Laval 2 EDOUARD, Jonathan 6.82 DB Carleton 3 SINODINOS, Dimitrios 6.97 QB McGill 4 FLEURY, Tristan 7.08 DB McGill 5 CIGUINEAU, Chris 7.11 DB Ottawa

SHORT SHUTTLE