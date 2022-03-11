Combine Leaderboard: Top 5 from each drill at Eastern Regional

- News
BAIE-D’URFÉ, QUE– The final results are in from the Scitec Sports Dome, as the testing portion of the Eastern Regional Combine is complete.
Prospects were put through six major tests on Friday in hopes of impressing the scouts before the 2022 CFL Draft on May 3. Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL National Combine presented by New Era later in March.
Below is a look at the top five performers at each drill. The full results can be found here.
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|REPS
|POS
|SCHOOL
|T-1
|FORBES-MOMBLEAU, Vincent
|22
|WR
|Laval
|T-1
|ROSS, Connor
|22
|TE
|St. Francis Xavier
|3
|RECKER, Anderson
|21
|FB
|Acadia
|4
|ESTABROOKS, Cole
|20
|RB
|Acadia
|5
|BURTENSHAW, Konner
|18
|RB
|Queen’s
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|GLEDHILL, Matthew
|37.50
|WR
|Acadia
|T-2
|COPELAND, Tysen-Otis
|36.50
|DB
|Montreal
|T-2
|EDOUARD, Jonathan
|36.50
|DB
|Carleton
|T-2
|FORBES-MOMBLEAU, Vincent
|36.50
|WR
|Laval
|5
|ESTABROOKS, Cole
|35.50
|RB
|Acadia
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|JEAN-ALPHONSE, Edris
|4.57
|DB
|Laval
|2
|EDOUARD, Jonathan
|4.58
|DB
|Carleton
|3
|CIGUINEAU, Chris
|4.59
|DB
|Ottawa
|4
|DUMAY, Pearce
|4.67
|WR
|McGill
|5
|FORBES-MOMBLEAU, Vincent
|4.68
|WR
|Laval
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|MEASURE
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|CIGUINEAU, Chris
|9′ 11 7/8″
|DB
|Ottawa
|2
|GLEDHILL, Matthew
|9′ 11 5/8″
|WR
|Acadia
|3
|EDOUARD, Jonathan
|9′ 10 3/4″
|DB
|Carleton
|4
|FORBES-MOMBLEAU, Vincent
|9′ 10″
|WR
|Laval
|5
|ESTABROOKS, Cole
|9′ 9 3/4″
|DB
|Acadia
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|FORBES-MOMBLEAU, Vincent
|6.74
|WR
|Laval
|2
|EDOUARD, Jonathan
|6.82
|DB
|Carleton
|3
|SINODINOS, Dimitrios
|6.97
|QB
|McGill
|4
|FLEURY, Tristan
|7.08
|DB
|McGill
|5
|CIGUINEAU, Chris
|7.11
|DB
|Ottawa
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|TIME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1
|SINODINOS, Dimitrios
|4.06
|QB
|McGill
|2
|ESTABROOKS, Cole
|4.27
|RB
|Acadia
|3
|EDOUARD, Jonathan
|4.30
|DB
|Carleton
|4
|CIGUINEAU, Chris
|4.32
|DB
|Ottawa
|5
|FORBES-MOMBLEAU, Vincent
|4.36
|WR
|Laval