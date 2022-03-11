Six chosen from Eastern Regional Combine for National stage

BAIE-D’URFÉ, QUE. – Defensive back Chris Ciguineau, defensive lineman Fredenick Eveillard, wide receiver Vincent Forbes-Mombleau, running back Ryth-Jean Giraud, defensive back Edris Jean-Alphonse and offensive lineman Zach Pelehos have advanced through the Eastern Regional Combine presented by New Era.

The six players join those who moved on from the Ontario event and those who will advance through the Western Regional combine, as well as, the top Canadian prospects and their global counterparts, at the CFL Combine in Toronto from March 25-27. The 2022 editions of the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft will take place on May 3.

In the 2020 CFL Draft, linebacker Jordan Williams – who advanced through the Ontario Regional Combine – was selected first overall by the BC Lions.

PROSPECT HIGHLIGHTS

DB | Chris Ciguineau | University of Ottawa

• Montreal

• First in the broad jump

• Third in the 40-yard dash

• Fourth in the short shuttle

• Fifth in the 3-cone drill

• Seventh in the vertical jump

DL | Fredenick Eveillard | University of Ottawa

• Gatineau, Que.

• First among DLs in the broad jump, sixth overall

• First among DLs in the 40-yard dash, tied for fifth overall

WR | Vincent Forbes-Mombleau | Laval University

• Quebec City

• First in the 3-cone drill

• Tied for first in the bench press

• Tied for second in the vertical jump

• First among WRs in the short shuttle, tied for fifth overall

• Second among WRs in the broad jump, fourth overall

• Second among WRs in the 40-yard dash, tied for fifth overall

RB | Ryth-Jean Giraud | University of Montreal

• Laval, Que.

• First among RBs in the 40-yard dash

• Second among RBs in the broad jump

• Ninth in the 3-cone drill, tied for seventh overall

• Tied for tenth in the short shuttle

DB | Edris Jean-Alphonse | Laval University

• Bobigny, France

• First in the 40-yard dash

• Tied for fifth in the short shuttle

• Seventh in the broad jump

• Tied for ninth in the vertical jump

OL | Zach Pelehos | University of Ottawa

• Gananoque, Ont.

• First among OLs in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the broad jump, the 3-cone drill and the short shuttle

• Tied for first among OLs in the bench press, tied for eighth overall

The Western Regional Combine in Edmonton on March 18 will conclude the trio of regional events.