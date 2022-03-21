REDBLACKS add OL Randy Richards

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have bolstered their offensive line with the addition of veteran CFL offensive lineman Randy Richards.

Richards, 31, returns to the CFL following a brief retirement from a pro football career that saw him play 39 regular-season games split between the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts. The Jamaican-born tackle was part of the 2018 Stampeders team that defeated the REDBLACKS to capture that year’s Grey Cup championship.

Prior to coming to Canada in 2015, Richards spent time with the NFL’s San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.