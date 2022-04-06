Stock Assessment: Daniel Adeboboye making gains

Stock assessments continue as we break down some of the draft’s running backs and linebackers.

Scouts and general managers have a few more weeks to process the film and testing results they’ve gathered on the country’s top draft-eligible prospects. Then it’s time for the draft, as many of these amateur athletes find new homes on May 3.

The CFL Combine presented by New Era painted part of the prospect picture last month in Toronto. Who’s trending up and who’s trending down?

RELATED

» View: 2022 CFL Draft Order

» For Comparison’s Sake: Projecting the Combine’s top prospects

» Stock Assessment: Keaton Bruggeling on the rise

» Stock Assessment: Is Eveillard the sleeper of the Draft?

RB DANIEL ADEBOBOYE

BRYANT

STOCK: UP ⬆

While his pass protection drills left some questions that will need to be answered either in film study or through training camp reps, there is no questioning the powerful build of Adeboboye, who is coming off a career best season at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

The Toronto native compares favourably to former Stampeders ball carrier Matt Walter with a strong lower body build, immediate upside on special teams and a solid number two back on most CFL rosters.

RB RASHEED TUCKER

QUEEN’S

STOCK: UP ⬆

I was impressed by Tucker’s combine weekend, but what’s not to like? The senior back is actively involved in a variety of on-campus endeavours while leading a young Queen’s roster to an undefeated regular season in 2021. He caught the ball well, measured up better than I expected and carries himself with a professional demeanour that will make him a quick locker room fit for any team across the league.

RB JEAN-PAUL CIMANKINDA

OTTAWA

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

At under six feet tall and 237 pounds, Cimankinda is a fullback body with a running back burst, but the change of direction and acceleration in shuttle, three cone and 10-yard was sub par and makes me wonder which team will find a natural fit for him without becoming a journeyman special teamer.

RB RYTH-JEAN GIRAUD

MONTREAL

STOCK: STABLE

His game is well respected across U SPORTS football, he has some return game experience and despite some below average testing numbers, Giraud will persevere with a distinct toughness as both a runner and blocker that separates him from much of this running back class.

RB ALESSANDRO MOLNAR

CALGARY

STOCK: SLEEPER

With a career high 64 carries for 7.1 yards per carry and 76.2 yards per game in 2021, Molnar showed what he had in a pass-happy Philpot oriented Dinos offence, but he tested well and lingers as one of the standout Regional Combine invitees who didn’t get the shine of the national stage.

RB ADAM MACHART

SASKATCHEWAN

STOCK: MYSTERY

There is no mystery as to how talented and consistent the Huskies humble superstar is, my only wonder here is how he’ll slot into a roster based on measurements. Between his height (fourth percentile) weight (12th percentile) and reach (second percentile) Machart is one of the smallest backs ever measured at a CFL Combine.

Some will argue this helped his bench number or shuttle time but the reality is that’s all just hard work by one of the nation’s preeminent runners over a distinguished Canada West career. Where a player of that size slots in shouldn’t be a question based on his production, but as always teams will wonder how his longevity will survive the natural disadvantages of his frame.

I wouldn’t bet against Machart, he’s shown too much resilience and talent in Huskies green to believe anything other than success is coming his way.

LB TYRELL RICHARDS

SYRACUSE

STOCK: UP ⬆

What else could you possibly want out of the Syracuse big man? Interview process secrecy aside, every other box and then some were checked by Richards through combine weekend as he showed movement, top end speed, agility, fundamentals, and a first overall pick mentality to attacking the national competition.

LB JOSIAH SCHAKEL

ALBERTA

STOCK: UP ⬆

With background as a boundary halfback, Schakel moves well and has added strength to his game as a strong side linebacker for the Golden Bears, enough so that Saskatchewan Huskies OL Noah Zerr told me combine weekend that Schakel is one of the few linebackers to ever put him on his heels in a game.

Projecting as a solid dress roster player quickly at weak side linebacker, I can’t see Schakel making it past the third round depending on how desperate teams are to upgrade their Week 1 special teams units.

LB SUBOMI OYESORO

CALGARY

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Based on the film I really thought Oyesoro would blow me away on combine weekend in direct competition with the likes of Laurier’s Tommy Bringi and Regina’s Ryder Varga, but he was less impressive than expected. This is by no means a big drop in relevance, but others slid forward in my mind creating a natural push on Oyesoro’s stock as we near draft day.

LB DANIEL KWAMOU

UBC

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

With decent size and functionality at a variety of positions in the box, I was excited to see Kwamou compete in Toronto but he was unable to complete testing beyond the bench where he posted 16 reps. Is his game film enough to carry the Thunderbirds tackler into a priority position on May 3?

LB RYDER VARGA

REGINA

STOCK: STABLE

Varga out tested McMaster’s Nate Edwards head-to-head and his production on the field is elite as the big man in the middle for the Rams defence. Teams know what he is about and will all have this multiple academic All-Canadian on their draft big board.

LB TOMMY BRINGI

WILFRID LAURIER

STOCK: SLEEPER

While there is deservedly lots of hype around 10-15 names in this draft, none might be as versatile as Tommy Bringi, who has been a stat stuffer since joining the Golden Hawks program flying from sideline to sideline with relative ease and a pure excitement for the game. I loved his Sunday combine and can’t wait to see which team snaps him up May 3.

LB ENOCH PENNEY-LARYEA

McMASTER

STOCK: MYSTERY

We know Enoch is a testing freak unlike many to ever be measured at either linebacker or defensive lineman. Now the question becomes what does it mean on the football field? Can all that explosion convert to an appealing enough draft profile to go in the top-20, or is he viewed as a late round special teams missile?