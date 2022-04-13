Beard committed, determined ahead of Global Draft

TORONTO — For any CFL team looking for a committed player to add to their roster, defensive back Maceo Beard will likely be top of mind.

Not unlike most players to suit up and hit a football field, Beard’s passion and determination to not only his craft during a game but the time he spends off the field, shines through.

“The way I think about how I should play, how I should practice, how I should never give up, this translates into everything in my life,” said Beard. “How I should stay committed to my dreams and fully commit to everything I do on the field. This translates to everything in life.”

RELATED

» View: 2022 CFL Global Draft order

» Ferguson: Top 5 Global performers from the CFL Combine

» Mexican prospect Espinosa looking to bring physicality

Beard attended the CFL Combine presented by New Era last month as part of the Global group of prospects. He put his coverage skills on full display for scouts and general managers at University of Toronto’s Varsity Stadium bubble, hoping to show that he has what it takes to play in the CFL.

Not only did he compete in the padded one-on-ones against both National and Global hopefuls, Beard participated in drills as well, adding even more to his football resume.

The six-foot-two, 206-pounder put up 18 reps on the bench press, the most of any Global defensive back. He also ran a 4.70 second 40-yard dash, and a 7.14 second 3-cone drill.

Those numbers are only part of the puzzle, of course, as testing doesn’t always prove if a player has what it takes to play the game when they strap up their helmet and hit the field. For Beard, he says it’s his knowledge that sets him apart from the rest.

“I’m a smart football player,” said Beard. “I understand where my help is on the field all the time. I understand everything that’s around me. How smart I play the game, this is my real strength.”

Beard will now look ahead to the 2022 CFL Global Draft as he hopes to hear his name called by one of the nine teams to continue his football journey in Canada.