Elks sign OL DeBrossard, Global P/K Meskell

EDMONTON — Chris Jones continued to add to his roster Thursday, as the club announced the signing of American Darion DeBrossard (OL) and Global Ryan Meskell (P/K).

Listed primarily as an offensive lineman, DeBrossard saw action on the defensive line throughout his four-year collegiate career. The native of Snellville, Georgia, appeared in nine games for the Austin Peay Governors in 2019 and spent four years (2015-2018) at Vanderbilt playing in 11 games for the Commodores. ​

Global Kicker Ryan Meskell joins the Elks after spending three seasons with the University of Hawaii. The Australian-born kicker converted on 26-of-39 field goal attempts throughout his college career and was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List in 2019.

Also announced was the release of National long snapper Zachary Greenberg.