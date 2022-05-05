Elks take DL J-Min Pelley, Stamps take T.J. Rayam in Supplemental Draft

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders were both active in the 2022 CFL Supplemental Draft, taking a pair of defensive linemen, with the Elks taking d-tackle J-Min Pelley and the Stampeders taking T.J. Rayam. Both clubs surrendered their 2023 second round picks in the CFL Draft for their respective players.

MORE CFL DRAFT COVERAGE

» A team-by-team look at the 2022 CFL Draft

» In the Books: Trades help shape an exciting ’22 CFL Draft

» Landry’s five takeaways from the CFL Draft

Pelley, (six-foot-six, 320-pounds) a hulking Calgary product, recorded 15 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one knockdown with the Dinos in 2019.

Playing in only seven games, Pelley was a Canada West All-Star, second-team U Sports All-Canadian and a part of Calgary’s Vanier Cup championship team in 2019.

In 40 career games with the Eagles, the six-foot, 293-pound Rayam had 66 total tackles including nine tackles for loss, two passes defended and one forced fumble. His best season came in 2019 as a junior as Rayam made 12 starts at nose tackle and recorded 41 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss.

Rayam was born in Calgary and is the son of Thomas Rayam, an offensive lineman whose 10-year professional career included three seasons with the Stampeders. The elder Rayam was part of the Stamps’ Grey Cup-championship team in 2001.

The Supplemental Draft is for players who were not declared Nationals in time for the CFL Draft and now fall to the supplemental selection process. Each CFL team has a chance to select the player(s) eligible, with the team willing to forfeit the highest pick in the next CFL Draft receiving the rights to the player eligible.