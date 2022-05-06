Elks sign QB Cardale Jones, J.T. Barrett moves to retired list

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have inked former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, the Club announced Friday.

Jones’ signing by the Green and Gold was accompanied by the transfer of former Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett to the retired list.

Jones was originally a fourth-round selection (139th overall) by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. As a member of the Bills, Jones played in the final game of the 2016 season, replacing EJ Manuel and going 6-for-11 for 96 yards and one interception in his only appearance in the NFL.

Following the 2016 campaign, the Cleveland, OH, product was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers, where he would stay until his release in August of 2019. Jones had a short stint on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad before landing with the XFL’s DC Defenders in 2020, throwing for 674 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions in five games.

As a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Jones will forever be remembered for leading the Buckeyes to the 2014 National Championship as a late season injury replacement for Barrett. He would go on to finish his college career with 2,323 passing yards,15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Barrett was transferred to the retired list due to an injury sustained in late March. After a medical assessment it was deemed Barrett would be unavailable for the entire 2022 season. The former collegiate star was signed by the Double E in January of this year.