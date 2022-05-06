Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
Draft
Round
-
#- Overall
On The Clock
Next
Transactions May 6, 2022

REDBLACKS ink 2021 1st rounder Deshawn Stevens

Maine Athletics

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have inked their first-round draft choice from 2021, signing linebacker Deshawn Stevens to a CFL contract.

MORE CFL DRAFT COVERAGE
» Orange Crush: Als take Tyrell Richards first overall
» REDBLACKS look local with OL Zack Pelehos
» Ottawa uses territorial pick on LB Jesse Luketa

Stevens, 24, was selected sixth overall by the REDBLACKS in the 2021 CFL Draft. The Toronto native was coming off of a season with Maine that saw him rack up 36 tackles, including 13 unassisted, in a shortened four-game season.

Stevens transferred to West Virginia for the 2021 season, and recorded 12 tackles through 10 games.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!