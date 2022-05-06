REDBLACKS ink 2021 1st rounder Deshawn Stevens

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Cfl & Covid-19
- Video
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- CFL Draft
- Fantasy
Follow CFL
© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have inked their first-round draft choice from 2021, signing linebacker Deshawn Stevens to a CFL contract.
MORE CFL DRAFT COVERAGE
» Orange Crush: Als take Tyrell Richards first overall
» REDBLACKS look local with OL Zack Pelehos
» Ottawa uses territorial pick on LB Jesse Luketa
Stevens, 24, was selected sixth overall by the REDBLACKS in the 2021 CFL Draft. The Toronto native was coming off of a season with Maine that saw him rack up 36 tackles, including 13 unassisted, in a shortened four-game season.
Stevens transferred to West Virginia for the 2021 season, and recorded 12 tackles through 10 games.