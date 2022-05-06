REDBLACKS ink 2021 1st rounder Deshawn Stevens

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have inked their first-round draft choice from 2021, signing linebacker Deshawn Stevens to a CFL contract.

MORE CFL DRAFT COVERAGE

» Orange Crush: Als take Tyrell Richards first overall

» REDBLACKS look local with OL Zack Pelehos

» Ottawa uses territorial pick on LB Jesse Luketa

Stevens, 24, was selected sixth overall by the REDBLACKS in the 2021 CFL Draft. The Toronto native was coming off of a season with Maine that saw him rack up 36 tackles, including 13 unassisted, in a shortened four-game season.

Stevens transferred to West Virginia for the 2021 season, and recorded 12 tackles through 10 games.