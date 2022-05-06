Ticats sign American DB Michael Witherspoon

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Michael Witherspoon.

RELATED

» Ticats sign American OL Korren Kirven

» Ferguson: Five post-Draft thoughts

» Ferguson: Ticats will be a work in chemistry in 2022

Witherspoon, 25, played 14 games over two seasons with East Carolina University (2018-2019). The 6-1, 194-pound native of Lawrenceville, Georgia registered 44 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, five pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

Prior to transferring to ECU, Witherspoon began his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College (2016-2018) where he played 23 games over his two seasons.