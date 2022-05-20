Bombers sign 2021 Draft pick OL Liam Dobson

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian offensive lineman and 2021 third overall CFL Draft pick Liam Dobson to a two-year contract.

Dobson (six-foot-three, 330 pounds, Texas State, February 6, 1998 in Ottawa, Ont.) officially arrives in Winnipeg after a standout college career at the University of Maine through 2017-2020 and transferring to Texas State for the 2021 season.

Dobson was a 2020 preseason All-America Third-Team selection by Hero Sports and 2020 preseason First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association by Phil Steele. He was selected Stats FCS Third-Team All-America and First-Team All-CAA in 2019 and was voted Maine’s Outstanding Offensive Lineman after starting all 12 games and averaging 12 knockdowns per game in 2019. Dobson was Maine’s highest-graded offensive lineman in every game as a junior before transferring to Texas State.

Dobson was selected 23rd overall by the New Orleans Breakers in the 2022 USFL Draft. He most recently attended two NFL mini-camps with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

Dobson will be at Saturday’s practice, wearing jersey number 64.