Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Lions release second-year DB KiAnte Hardin

KAMLOOPS — The BC Lions have released second-year defensive back KiAnte Hardin.

The 25-year-old was a bright spot in the Lions’ 2021 campaign, pulling in a pair of interceptions to go with 45 tackles and four tackles on special teams through 11 games.

RELATED
» Cutdown Tracker: Following teams’ latest round of moves
» Ferguson: Landing spots for five training camp cuts
» QB Tracker: Breaking down pre-season playing time

 

Hardin suited up for the Lions’ pre-season loss to the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday and had one tackle.

The Lions will wrap up their pre-season on Friday when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders. They open their regular-season on June 11 when they host the Edmonton Elks.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!