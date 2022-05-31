Lions release second-year DB KiAnte Hardin

KAMLOOPS — The BC Lions have released second-year defensive back KiAnte Hardin.

The 25-year-old was a bright spot in the Lions’ 2021 campaign, pulling in a pair of interceptions to go with 45 tackles and four tackles on special teams through 11 games.

RELATED

» Cutdown Tracker: Following teams’ latest round of moves

» Ferguson: Landing spots for five training camp cuts

» QB Tracker: Breaking down pre-season playing time

Hardin suited up for the Lions’ pre-season loss to the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday and had one tackle.

The Lions will wrap up their pre-season on Friday when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders. They open their regular-season on June 11 when they host the Edmonton Elks.