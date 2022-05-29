Cutdown Tracker: Following teams’ latest round of moves

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to reduce their numbers throughout training camp.

Check back throughout the weekend for the latest news on how teams’ rosters continue to take shape through training camp and pre-season action.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Argos made some noise Sunday morning with the release of quarterback Antonio Pipkin and receiver/returner Chandler Worthy. Pipkin spent the 2021 season with Toronto, serving as McLeod Bethel-Thompson‘s backup after the late-season departure of Nick Arbuckle.

Worthy first joined the Argos in 2017, played with the team in 2019 and made some big plays for them in the 2021 season. The 28-year-old has 29 catches for 337 yards and four touchdowns, along with 65 punt returns for 572 yards and 39 kick returns for 800 yards through 16 career games.

Released: QB Antonio Pipkin*, DB Treston Decoud*, OL Jake Foshee*, LB Jay Ajayi*, LB Brady Sheldon*, WR Chandler Worthy*, WR Dres Anderson*, DL Kendall Futrell*, K Toshiki Sato**, RB Asnnel Robo**

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Released: TBD

BC LIONS

Released: TBD

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Signed: DB Marloshawn Franklin*, DL Will Kiely*

Released: RB Sirgeo Hoffman*, OL Andrew Pickett, WR Jordan Smallwood*, DL Howard Stephens*, LB Dwayne Norman*, DB Anthoula Kelly Jr.*, LB Jersey Henry, OL Justice Powers*, WR Anthony Mahoungou**, LB Xavier Woodson Luster*

Added to 6-Game: WR Ryan Davis*, DB Treshaun Abrahams-Webster

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Signed: OL Cameron Durley*, DE Rossini Sandjong

Released: DB Mike Hampton*, DL Will Evans*, DB Marlon Character*, WR Keyion Dixon*, DB Evan Holm*, DL Alfred Green

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Released: TBD

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Released: TBD

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Released: TBD

EDMONTON ELKS

Released: WR Dominic Davis*, DB Floyd ‘Max’ Redfield*, DL Nate Brisson-Fast*, DB Stefan Claiborne*, RB Alex Gayle, DB Shaydon Philip, RB Kevin Dubois