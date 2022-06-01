Ticats sign 2021 CFL Draft pick Mohamed Diallo

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats has signed national defensive lineman Mohamed Diallo, the team announced on Wednesday.

Diallo, 24, was originally selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the third round, 19th overall in the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft. The six-foot-five, 305-pound native of Toronto, Ontario played 11 games in his one season at the University of Arizona (2021), registering a team-leading 4.5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss while also adding 35 total tackles.

Prior to joining the Wildcats, Diallo played 11 games over two seasons at Central Michigan University (2019-20), registering 26 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Diallo began his collegiate career at Arizona Western University (JUCO, 2017), where he played 10 games in one season, registering 19 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble before transferring to Texas Tech University. He played one game with the Aggies (2018) before transferring to Central Michigan.