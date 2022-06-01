Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Odds Powered By
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Transactions June 1, 2022

Ticats sign 2021 CFL Draft pick Mohamed Diallo

Central Michigan Athletics

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats has signed national defensive lineman Mohamed Diallo, the team announced on Wednesday.

Diallo, 24, was originally selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the third round, 19th overall in the 2021 Canadian Football League Draft. The six-foot-five, 305-pound native of Toronto, Ontario played 11 games in his one season at the University of Arizona (2021), registering a team-leading 4.5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss while also adding 35 total tackles.

RELATED
» Cutdown Tracker: Following teams’ latest round of moves
» View: Hamilton’s 2022 season schedule
» QB Tracker: Breaking down pre-season playing time

 

Prior to joining the Wildcats, Diallo played 11 games over two seasons at Central Michigan University (2019-20), registering 26 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Diallo began his collegiate career at Arizona Western University (JUCO, 2017), where he played 10 games in one season, registering 19 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble before transferring to Texas Tech University. He played one game with the Aggies (2018) before transferring to Central Michigan.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!