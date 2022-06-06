TSN announces 2022 CFL on TSN broadcast schedule

TORONTO — TSN has announced its complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule, featuring exclusive live coverage of every regular season game, all four playoff matchups, and the 109th Grey Cup, live from Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Sunday, Nov. 20. Visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule.

The 2022 CFL season kicks off on Thursday, June 9 with Vernon Adams Jr. and the Montreal Alouettes taking on Bo Levi Mitchell and the Calgary Stampeders beginning at 9 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

CFL ON TSN primes football fans for the new season with a full evening of exclusive preview coverage on Tuesday, June 7, including:

2022 CFL FANTASY SPECIAL PRESENTED BY TSN EDGE at 8 p.m. ET

CFL TOP 50 PLAYERS at 8:30 p.m. ET

2022 CFL PREVIEW SPECIAL at 9 p.m. ET

The network’s extensive coverage is highlighted by its acclaimed broadcast team, including:

The CFL ON TSN panel, led by host Kate Beirness alongside CFL Hall of Famers Matt Dunigan and Milt Stegall, TSN Edge lead analyst Davis Sanchez, as well as special guest analysts throughout the season

TSN’s broadcast team of play-by-play announcers including Rod Smith, Dustin Nielson, Marshall Ferguson, and Farhan Lalji, who are joined by game analysts Glen Suitor, Duane Forde, and Dunigan

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor and CFL Insider Lalji, who deliver news and break down all the hot-button issues from around the league

Matthew Scianitti keeps fans up-to-date on the latest news in the East Division, while Lalji and Sara Orlesky keep tabs on all news out of the West

Additional sideline reporting and team-by-team coverage from reporters Ryan Rishaug, John Lu, and Claire Hanna

Throughout the season, SPORTSCENTRE provides comprehensive coverage of the league, delivering highlights, news, analysis, and features on key storylines as teams prepare for the road to the 109th GREY CUP. The TSN Edge also delivers content specific to CFL fantasy and sports betting, highlighted by:

Daily insights from TSN’s extensive roster of CFL experts, accompanied by odds from FanDuel, TSN’s official sportsbook partner

Weekly segments such as CFL Spotlight, the Early Lean, and On The Board

First Up’s Aaron Korolnek returns to share his weekly best prop bets

TSN complements its CFL ON TSN broadcast with a slate of digital content covering the league from all angles, available on TSN.ca and the TSN app. Highlights include: