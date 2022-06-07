Ticats add OL Aron Johnson to practice roster

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added American offensive lineman Aron Johnson to the practice roster.

Johnson, 23, played 48 games over four seasons at South Dakota State University (2017-2021). The six-foot-six, 300-pound native of Chisago City, MN saw time at both right and left tackle for the Jackrabbits.