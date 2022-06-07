Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Ticats add OL Aron Johnson to practice roster

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added American offensive lineman Aron Johnson to the practice roster.

RELATED
» View: 2022 CFL Schedule
» Buy Tickets now for the 2022 season
» Cutdown Tracker: Teams announce their final cuts
» QB Tracker: Breaking down pre-season playing time

Johnson, 23, played 48 games over four seasons at South Dakota State University (2017-2021). The six-foot-six, 300-pound native of Chisago City, MN saw time at both right and left tackle for the Jackrabbits.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!