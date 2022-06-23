Lions sign WR Shai Ross, release LB Micah Awe

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed National wide receiver Shai Ross. The team has also released American linebacker Micah Awe.

Ross, 28, was selected in round five (40th overall) by Edmonton in the 2019 CFL Draft and would go on to suit up in 21 total games with the Elks. His most productive campaign came in 2021 when he hauled in 27 receptions for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

After one season with the BCFC Okanagan Sun, Ross attended the University of Manitoba from 2016-2018 and recorded 76 catches for 1,164 yards and 10 touchdowns while also chipping in on special teams with 675 return yards in 23 games.

Off the field, Ross has demonstrated his superior athletic skills by doing barbell backflips and is also an elite cookie dunker.

Awe, 28, had signed with the Lions in May. He had a special teams tackle in the Lions’ season-opening win in Week 1. He has 203 career tackles, with four sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles through his five-season, 50-game career.