Elks activate Enock Makonzo, release five to start Week 4

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have added linebacker Enock Makonzo and wide receiver Raphael Leonard to the active roster.

In addition the Elks have released defensive backs Matt Elam and Ethan Makonzo from the active roster and quarterback Michael Beaudry, wide receiver Jalin Marshall and defensive back Malik Sonnier from the practice roster.

Enock Makonzo, Edmonton’s fourth overall pick in 2022, spent the last two games on the one-game injured list with a knee injury and made his debut in Week 1 against the BC Lions, recording four tackles.

The Southern Illinois product Leonard appeared in the Elks’ two pre-season games, registering three catches for 48 yards

Marshall and Sonnier had not dressed since appearing in Edmonton’s season-opening loss to the Lions. Beaudry, a rookie who played college at Idaho, has spent parts of the season on the Elks’ practice roster.

Elam started all three games for the Elks this season, making 10 tackles. Ethan Makonzo was signed by Edmonton on June 14 and appeared in two games with the Elks.

The Elks will be in Hamilton on Friday July 1 to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field.