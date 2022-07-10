Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Transactions July 10, 2022

Ticats sign P Jon Ryan, K Seth Small

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small, as part of a number of transactions on Sunday.

Ryan, 40, played 28 games over two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019, 2021), registering 169 punts for 8,192 yards (48.1 average). The six-foot, 217-pound native of Regina, Sask. played 191 games over 12 seasons in the National Football League, including 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2008-2017) and two seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2006-2007) after beginning his professional football career in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2004-2005).

Ryan is a Super Bowl champion (2014), a CFL All-Star (2005) and a two-time CFL West All-Star (2005, 2019).

Small, 22, most recently attended training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2022) and appeared in both pre-season games, converting all three of his field goal attempts, including making a 51-yard field goal. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of Katy, TX also attended mini-camp with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts (2022).

Small played 46 games over four seasons at Texas A&M University (2018-21), converting 71 of 91 field goal attempts (78 per cent) including a career long 52-yard field goal and a 28-yard game-winning field goal against No. 1 Alabama (2021). He holds the Aggies’ all-time record with 71 career field goals made and 377 points scored.

The football club also announced the following players have been released:

AME – OL – Aron Johnson
AME – P – Simon Laryea
NAT – LB – Jared Beeksma

The Ticats come out of their bye week on Saturday, July 16 to host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Tim Hortons Field.

