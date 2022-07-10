Ticats sign P Jon Ryan, K Seth Small

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small, as part of a number of transactions on Sunday.

Ryan, 40, played 28 games over two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019, 2021), registering 169 punts for 8,192 yards (48.1 average). The six-foot, 217-pound native of Regina, Sask. played 191 games over 12 seasons in the National Football League, including 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2008-2017) and two seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2006-2007) after beginning his professional football career in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2004-2005).

Ryan is a Super Bowl champion (2014), a CFL All-Star (2005) and a two-time CFL West All-Star (2005, 2019).

Small, 22, most recently attended training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2022) and appeared in both pre-season games, converting all three of his field goal attempts, including making a 51-yard field goal. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of Katy, TX also attended mini-camp with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts (2022).

Small played 46 games over four seasons at Texas A&M University (2018-21), converting 71 of 91 field goal attempts (78 per cent) including a career long 52-yard field goal and a 28-yard game-winning field goal against No. 1 Alabama (2021). He holds the Aggies’ all-time record with 71 career field goals made and 377 points scored.

The football club also announced the following players have been released:

AME – OL – Aron Johnson

AME – P – Simon Laryea

NAT – LB – Jared Beeksma

The Ticats come out of their bye week on Saturday, July 16 to host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Tim Hortons Field.