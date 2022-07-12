Follow CFL

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Transactions July 12, 2022

Ticats release National RB Maleek Irons

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released national running back Maleek Irons.

“We would like to thank Maleek for his three years with the Tiger-Cats organization and we wish him all the best in the future,” said Orlondo Steinauer, president of football operations and head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Irons, 26, played 24 games over his three seasons in Hamilton (2019-2022), registering 74 carries for 324 yards and one rushing touchdown while adding 18 receptions for 116 yards. The six-foot, 230-pound native of Chilliwack, BC was originally selected by Hamilton in the third round, 22nd overall of the 2019 CFL Draft.

