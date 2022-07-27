Argos ink quarterback Khalil Tate

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday that they have signed American quarterback Khalil Tate.

Tate spent time in training camp with the Edmonton Elks, after being signed by the team in January. The 6’0, 216lb signal-caller spent four years at the University of Arizona from 2016 to 2019, where he accounted for 6,318 passing yards and 57 passing touchdowns, while rushing for 2,285 yards and another 18 scores on the ground.

The California native was named AP Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year and a four-time Offensive Player of the Week in 2017 after rushing for over 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns from the pivot spot.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Tate in 2020 with the intention of turning him into a wide receiver but was waived a few months later.

The Argonauts also announced the retirement of American quarterback Austin Simmons, who signed with the team in January after spending parts of the 2021 season in both Hamilton and Montreal.