Argos ink three players, including QB Ben Holmes

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday that they have signed American quarterback Ben Holmes, American defensive lineman Brandon Barlow and American receiver Jeremiah Haydel.

Holmes was the fourth overall selection in the USFL Draft by the New Jersey Generals in 2022 but was released after breaking his foot in training camp. The quarterback spent training camp with Montreal this year before being signed by the Edmonton Elks last month. Holmes suited up for one game, but recorded no stats.

The Argos newcomer played for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League in 2021, passing for nearly 6,000 yards and 62 touchdowns in 25 games, also rushing for 560 yards. Holmes attended Nassau Community College from 2015-2016 and passed for 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns en route to being named Freshman of the Year, Player of the Year and National Bowl Game MVP during his time with the Lions.

Barlow spent six years at Boston College from 2016 to 2021 where he redshirted as a Freshman and played in 50 games for the Eagles, totalling 128 tackles, 18 for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Barlow was named to the ACC All-Academic Team in 2020.

Haydel most recently spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022 and the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. The receiver attended Texas State from 2017 to 2020, where he caught 96 passes for 1,141 yards and nine touchdowns. The Houston, TX native also returned 54 kickoffs for a 22.1 yard average and one touchdown and fielded 16 punts for an average of 13 yards with another return touchdown. As a Senior, Haydel was named an All-American by ESPN and was a First-Team All Sun-Belt Punt Returner.

The team also announced today the release of American defensive lineman Jachai Polite and American receiver A.J. Richardson.