Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News August 8, 2022

Report: Stamps’ Tre Roberson out for season

Stampeders.com

TORONTO — Calgary Stampeders’ cornerback Tre Roberson‘s season has apparently come to an early end.

On Monday night, Stampeders’ head coach Dave Dickenson told CHQR’s Mark Stephen that Roberson had undergone season-ending knee surgery.

RELATED
» Buy Tickets now for Week 10 action
» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 9
» Power Rankings: A QB collision course

Roberson, 29, left the Stamps’ Week 8 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with a knee injury and was placed on the team’s six-game injured list the following week.

He had 17 tackles and an interception through five games this season. Roberson was a West Division and CFL All-Star in 2019, when he was second in the league with seven interceptions and had a pair of touchdowns (one interception return and one fumble recovery). That strong season led to an NFL opportunity with the Chicago Bears in 2020 and 2021. He re-joined the Stampeders on Oct. 19, 2021, playing three games and starting in all three at cornerback. He had nine tackles and a forced fumble last season.

Dionte Ruffin started in Roberson’s place last week for the Stampeders’ 17-3 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Ruffin had seven tackles and an interception.

The Stamps will host the BC Lions on Saturday.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!