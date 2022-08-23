QB Index: The rise of the backups

The QB Index is a weekly power ranking of quarterbacks across the CFL, voted on by CFL.ca staff. The ranking reflects recent performance, historical value, statistical indicators, team success and overall on-field evaluation.

TORONTO — Week 12 of the CFL season brings the possibility of quarterback change to at least four of the eight teams on the schedule.

We know that Nathan Rourke will be out for a number of weeks as he recovers from surgery to treat his Lisfranc sprain. We’ll wait to see what’s happening in Hamilton, where Dane Evans was listed as the third-stringer in Montreal in Week 11, after a shoulder injury has sidelined him. Meanwhile, the REDBLACKS, Roughriders and Stampeders turned to their backups last week, looking for a spark to their collective offences.

That’s reflected in this week’s edition of the QB Index, where if you’re an established, healthy and productive starter, you’re settling in at or near the top of the list.

RELATED

» Gwacham, Harris, White named Week 11 top performers

» Power Rankings: Dealing with change

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 11

The biggest beneficiary in this at the moment is Trevor Harris, who started this season out as a backup himself. Harris has led the Alouettes to a pair of big wins in their last two outings, handing Winnipeg its first loss of the season, then steering the team through a dramatic win over the Ticats on Saturday night. The 36-year-old, 10-year CFL vet is currently fourth in the league in passing yards with 2,232 and has thrown 10 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. His efficiency rating of 96.7 is third, behind Rourke and Zach Collaros.

You’ll also notice some newer names moving up in this list. Some improved play from Taylor Cornelius of the Edmonton Elks — his second half of work against the REDBLACKS last week in particular — has him up to the No. 7 spot. Matthew Shiltz, fresh off of a 27-39 passing effort against the Als on Saturday for 303 yards and a pair of touchdowns, sits at No. 6. Shiltz was much more productive from the pocket in his second week filling in for Evans. He should have the confidence of his teammates if he’s the one that runs out onto BMO Field on Friday night, having seen the Argos’ defence just two weeks back.

Then we have what could be a very interesting dynamic that will take us into this week’s action. As of this being written Tuesday morning, we’re looking at Michael O’Connor getting his first start in BC, along with the possibility of Jake Maier and being handed the keys to the offence this week in Calgary. Riders head coach Craig Dickenson has said that Cody Fajardo will get the start this week in BC against the Lions.

Add in the choice that REDBLACKS head coach Paul LaPolice faced between Caleb Evans and Nick Arbuckle — Arbuckle will get the start this week, LaPo announced on Tuesday, providing a tremendous traded-away player returns with plenty to prove storyline — and there’s an abundance of opportunity for these guys, with their teams needing them to succeed.

If that’s the direction that Calgary goes, it would mark a monumental shift that very few would have seen coming at the start of this season. We could be heading into a big week with a number of implications for some established players, with opportunity abounding for others that have been waiting for their shot.