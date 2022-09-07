Follow CFL

REDBLACKS release DB Ranthony Texada

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that the team has released American defensive back Ranthony Texada.

Texada has played in 10 games over the last two seasons as a member of the REDBLACKS and has contributed to the defence recording 24 total tackles.

Through the 2022 season, the second year defensive back has seen action in seven of Ottawa’s games and recorded his first career interception in Ottawa’s Labour Day Weekend win over the Montreal Alouettes.

