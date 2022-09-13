Lions sign three including American WR T.J. Rahming

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced this morning that the team has signed American receivers T.J. Rahming, Fabian Guerra and Nykeim Johnson to their practice roster.

Rahming returns to the Lions after spending most of 2021 season on the team’s practice squad. He saw action in BC’s regular season finale against Edmonton. Rahming played collegiately at Duke University from 2015 to 2018, tallying 253 receptions for 2,919 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Guerra signed with the Montreal Alouettes in 2020 but did not end up playing with the team due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The receiver enjoyed some success in the Arena Football League, earning AFL co-rookie of the year honours as a member of the Columbus Destroyers in 2019. Guerra also helped the National Indoor League’s Carolina Cobras win a league title in 2018.

Johnson transferred from Syracuse University to Kent State University for his final year of eligibility in 2021. In 14 games the receiver would record 50 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns while adding 83 yards rushing and two majors on ten carries.