Alouettes sign four including DB Ranthony Texada

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the team has signed four players to their practice roster, including American defensive back Ranthony Texada, American quarterback Felix Harper and American linebackers Jaylan Alexander and Rashaad Harding.

Texada joins the Alouettes following his release from the Ottawa REDBLACKS earlier in the 2022 season. The defensive back was also member of the REDBLACKS for the 2021 season, and has appeared in 10 games over the course of his career, registering 24 defensive tackles and an interception.

Harper most recently spent time with the Cleveland Browns during their training camp after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was eventually released.

Collegiately, Harper spent four seasons at Alcorn State University from 2017 until 2021. The quarterback accumulated 5,619 passing yards and 55 passing touchdowns, completing 61 per cent of his 685 passing attempts. Harper also tallied 396 career rushing yards and found the end zone 12 times.

Alexander played four season with Purdue University from 2018 until 2021. In his time with Purdue, Alexander accumulated 225 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, seven pass break ups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery and was an All Big-Ten honourable mention for the 2020 season.

Harding spent three collegiate seasons with the University of Louisiana-Monroe from 2017 to 2019 before transferring to Liberty University for the 2021 season. In his one season with Liberty, Harding recorded 80 total tackles, three sacks, and one pass break up.