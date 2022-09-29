Stamps add DB Parnell Motley to practice roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Thursday that team has signed American defensive back Parnell Motley to their practice roster.

Motley joins the Stampeders having played in five games in the National Football League. The defensive back spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions, accumulating eight total tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.

In college, Motley played 55 games over four seasons at Oklahoma University. As a member of the Sooners he was named all-Big 12 Conference. Motley finished his collegiate career with 33 pass breakups to rank fifth in school history. He also recorded 176 tackles including 7.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions including one pick-six, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.