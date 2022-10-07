Landry’s Thanksgiving Party: And the drumstick goes to…

I did it again, this year. Held nine different Thanksgiving parties, one for each of the teams in the CFL.

At each party, I found out what each of them was thankful for and what they hoped for if they got the big end of the wishbone.

As host – and at my total discretion – I was able to award somebody special with a drumstick (naturally, I kept the other for myself). I also awarded somebody with the great gift of all the stuffing and gravy they wanted. And then someone got an extra piece of pumpkin pie for dessert.

Here now, is the second annual edition of “The Drumstick Goes To…”

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

THANKFUL FOR: Roster depth and a team-wide refusal to ever feel satisfied.

THE WISHBONE: Just more of the same, please. Except for the Hamilton thing. And the injuries thing. None of that.

THE DRUMSTICK GOES TO: Rookie receiver Dalton Schoen. Look, lots of guys in blue and gold could have been awarded the drumstick. Truth is, I tossed it up in the air, over my shoulder, like a bridal bouquet, and he was the guy who came down with it. I thought “just to make everyone happy I’ll toss another drumstick out.” Schoen laid out to grab that one too. Of course he did.

ALL THE GRAVY AND STUFFING HE WANTS: Rasheed Bailey. Not for the ‘Superman’ touchdown nor for the other catches, though they’re certainly part of it. But for all the blocks – noticed and unnoticed – for his mates on offence.

AN EXTRA PIECE OF PUMPKIN PIE: Step up and get your extra pie, Nic Demski. “Up to you,” I said to him, “but you could slide it over to someone from the defence if you like.” I’d already awarded Donald Rutledge Jr. an entire can of whipped cream he could spray directly into his mouth.

INTERESTING PARTY ANECDOTE: All the Blue Bomber players helped with potato preparation. I asked a number of them how things had been going with the peeling of the potatoes and they all said the same thing: “I don’t know how things went with the previous potato. I don’t know how things will go with the upcoming potato. I’m just focused on the potato in front of me right now.”

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

THANKFUL FOR: Capping three wins in four games over the Ticats with a win in Hamilton on Labour Day.

THE WISHBONE: That Wynton McManis’ knee heals faaaaast.

THE DRUMSTICK GOES TO: Wynton McManis. It is criminal to call what this guy plays the weak side linebacker position. I mean, that’s what it is, technically. I get that. But the word ‘weak’ should be nowhere to be found near his name. Top of the charts with 106 defensive plays made. The Argos haven’t had the CFL’s Defensive Player of the Year since Jim Corrigall in 1975. McManis has a shot at changing that.

ALL THE GRAVY AND STUFFING HE WANTS: Kurleigh Gittens Jr. Last season was an eye-opener. This season, he’s been THE guy.

AN EXTRA PIECE OF PUMPKIN PIE: Long snapper Jake Reinhart. He fired tight spirals back to punters and holders for eight years and I’ll bet each and every one of those balls landed in those punters’ and holders’ hands laces up. And he didn’t just stand there and admire those bullets neither. 35 special teams tackles over his career. Came back this season after nearly having to have his arm amputated after an elbow injury in 2021. He just retired last week to become a firefighter and you’re damn right he gets extra pie on the way out.

INTERESTING PARTY ANECDOTE: McLeod Bethel-Thompson put on his helmet for a post-meal interview with somebody from the Food Network.

BC LIONS

THANKFUL FOR: The jackrabbit start they had to the season before you-know-what happened to you-know-who.

THE WISHBONE: You know what they wished for. He wears number 12.

THE DRUMSTICK GOES TO: Dominique Rhymes. He bested his personal receptions and yardage marks, first set in 2019 when he was in Ottawa, and he did it in four fewer games. In four seasons prior to this one, he had seven touchdown catches in total. This year? Ten. Leads the CFL in receptions of over 30 yards with 11. And when we see the year-end highlights package recounting the most spectacular catches of the season, he’ll be there. A lot.

ALL THE GRAVY AND STUFFING HE HE WANTS: Loucheiz Purifoy. In the top 20 in defensive plays, in the top 20 in special teams tackles. Tied for second in the ‘defensive big plays’ stats (plays resulting in a turnover) with six. Plus, I didn’t want him sicking that crazy clown doll on me so he got all the gravy and stuffing he wanted.

AN EXTRA PIECE OF PUMPKIN PIE: James Butler. Flash in the receiving game, dash in the run game. And impressive pass pro as well.

INTERESTING PARTY ANECDOTE: Lucky Whitehead arrived on a scooter being pulled by a team of wild turkeys.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

THANKFUL FOR: The fine, fine efforts of Jeshrun Antwi and Walter Fletcher during William Stanback’s absence.

THE WISHBONE: A quick return to form for Stanback, which is not a reflection at all on Antwi and Fletcher. It’s just… it’s William Stanback, man.

THE DRUMSTICK GOES TO: Wes Sutton. Torched by receiver Kenny Lawler during a Week 6 loss to Edmonton, Sutton did not fold and fade away. Quite the contrary. He roared to life and has charged into sixth place in defensive plays, including four sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles, all of which have occurred following that Edmonton game. Among the league leaders in knockdowns, with six.

ALL THE GRAVY AND STUFFING HE HE WANTS: Eugene Lewis. Four 100-yard games (and a 99-yarder too) and a highlight reel filled with ridiculous catches. When he makes merely three catches in a game, he insists that one of them be a one-handed touchdown grab.

AN EXTRA PIECE OF PUMPKIN PIE: Tyrice Beverette. A top 20 guy in defensive plays but he’s getting the pie for his 99-yard interception return for a touchdown against Edmonton. And, not insignificantly, for being tied for third in special teams tackles with 13.

INTERESTING PARTY ANECDOTE: For some reason somebody invited air horn guy, who didn’t eat a bite because he never stopped air horning. He ruined post-dinner pictionary entirely.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

THANKFUL FOR: An offence that has given up the fewest sacks (13) in the CFL and a defence that leads the league in getting sacks (44). What’s that they say about winning the line of scrimmage battles?

THE WISHBONE: Another meeting with Winnipeg. And an ounce or two more in that game to get them over the top.

THE DRUMSTICK GOES TO: Ka’Deem Carey. How does he run so fast while wearing a superhero cape? Shouldn’t the drag coefficient slow him? With 949 yards on 141 carries (an average of 6.7 per) and a league-leading 29 runs of 10 or more yards you’re left to wonder: What if he didn’t miss three games due to injury and what if the Stampeders decided to go ‘full Pringle’ with him?

ALL THE GRAVY AND STUFFING HE WANTS: Shawn Lemon. Second in sacks with 12. Four multi-sack games. Five forced fumbles. Load up his plate.

AN EXTRA PIECE OF PUMPKIN PIE: Peyton Logan, Cameron Judge and Malik Henry can all have at it. So can everyone on the offensive line. Gonna need more pie. You can never have too much pumpkin pie. If you have extra, you can always eat it for breakfast. Oh yes you can.

INTERESTING PARTY ANECDOTE: Jake Maier seemed more than a bit miffed after he’d spent close to six minutes making his way from the back of the buffet line to the front of the buffet line. He was about to pick up his plate, when coach Dave Dickenson sent in Tommy Stevens to take it from there.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

THANKFUL FOR: Still having a chance. And having an opportunity to do something about it, head to head, against Saskatchewan.

THE WISHBONE: Good Dane down the stretch… good Dane down the stretch… good Dane down the stretch….

THE DRUMSTICK GOES TO: Receiver Tim White. Who or what has been consistent during this season in Hamilton? Not many and not much. But there has been Tim White, targeted more than any receiver in the CFL and with more receptions than any receiver in the CFL. With 395 YAC, White was tops there too, until Calgary’s Malik Henry overtook him in Week 17. And he has chipped in very nicely when asked, on kick-off returns, standing fifth in the CFL in combined yards.

ALL THE GRAVY AND STUFFING HE WANTS: Free safety Tunde Adeleke. Always running downhill, often on the move toward the necessary spot before the ball even begins to go there. He must be always, always, always watching film.

AN EXTRA PIECE OF PUMPKIN PIE: Steven Dunbar Jr. gets extra dessert just for that awe-inspiring one-handed grab in Week 6 versus Ottawa.

INTERESTING PARTY ANECDOTE: Coach Orlondo Steinauer threw his napkin down and challenged the amount of ham on his plate. After further review by the CFL Command Centre it was found that he did, in fact, receive an undersized slice. It seemed rather odd to me that the Command Centre was taking a real interest in a matter such as this. It seemed even more odd that the ruling was given to us by Andre Proulx, who burst through the door, fully dressed in his referee’s garb. He made the announcement and just as suddenly as he’d appeared, he was gone again.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

THANKFUL FOR: A linebacking trio that makes such beautiful music together.

THE WISHBONE: To be the first West Division team ever to win an Eastern Final.

THE DRUMSTICK GOES TO: Linebacker Larry Dean. After missing all of last season due to an Achille’s injury, he has more than made up for it in 2022. Trailing only Toronto’s Wynton McManis in total defensive plays, he’s made 103. Dean has chipped in with three sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He’s made five special teams tackles and he is 34 years old. Deserving of a drumstick. But I was not gonna give Dean a drumstick and then have to look Darnell Sankey (101 total defensive plays) in the eye for the rest of the night. Sankey got my drumstick.

ALL THE GRAVY AND STUFFING HE HE WANTS: Defensive back Rolan Milligan. Well, I guess we have to call this his second year but he only did play one game last season after signing in October. With 58 tackles and eight more on specials, Milligan might lead the league in an unofficial stat – racing away from his coverage area and toward someone else’s in order to make a play.

AN EXTRA PIECE OF PUMPKIN PIE: Running back Jamal Morrow. Hard running, breakaway running, slip-through-that-tiny-hole running. He led the league in rushing when he broke his hand back in August. The Riders have missed him.

INTERESTING PARTY ANECDOTE: Brett Lauther delivered all the dinner rolls in rather impressive fashion by kicking them individually to each and every dinner guest. He missed only once and when he did, Mario Alford scooped that bun up, zigged and zagged between the tables, sprinted out the door and down the street, not to be seen again that night. His meal was raffled off.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

THANKFUL FOR: A defence that sure has done the best it possibly could under the circumstances.

THE WISHBONE: Two wins in their two remaining home games. Or that opponents will actually kick to DeVonte Dedmon. Which would sure help in having that first wish come true.

THE DRUMSTICK GOES TO: Lorenzo Mauldin IV. When Kwaku Boateng went down with a season-ending injury during training camp, the REDBLACKS were left to wonder who would step up as the team’s premier quarterback bagger. “I’ll do it,” I’m guessing Mauldin replied. With 14 sacks, he leads the league and has had five multiple sack games. The CFL doesn’t keep ‘quarterback hurries’ or ‘pressures’ as an official stat but I’m guessing if they did, Mauldin’s name would be right there with the best of them.

ALL THE GRAVY AND STUFFING HE WANTS: Jaelon Acklin. Topping a thousand yards receiving? In an offence that’s struggled like that?

AN EXTRA PIECE OF PUMPKIN PIE: Nate Behar. Stand up guy, fiercely loyal teammate. A crossing pattern standout, so many of his 727 yards have come while playing in traffic.

INTERESTING PARTY ANECDOTE: I spent most of the day after the party cleaning turkey shrapnel off the walls and ceiling. In retrospect, it was not a good idea to ask the wood cookie guy to “do the honours” with his chainsaw.

EDMONTON ELKS

THANKFUL FOR: A steadily improving quarterback in Taylor Cornelius, whose already well-known strong arm has been accompanied, lately, by the big strides he’s added to his personal run game.

THE WISHBONE: An improbable November run through Toronto and Montreal.

THE DRUMSTICK GOES TO: Defensive tackle Jake Ceresna. After playing the opener, he was out until August. Since returning, he’s tallied 10 sacks, 22 tackles and 4 forced fumbles. IN EIGHT GAMES. What?! I ended up giving Ceresna an entire turkey.

ALL THE GRAVY AND STUFFING HE HE WANTS: Receiver Kenny Lawler. By the midway mark of the season, no one was left, really, talking about how much he was making and whether it was a good investment. His highlight reel from this season should not be called a highlight reel. It should be called Masterpiece Theatre.

AN EXTRA PIECE OF PUMPKIN PIE: Running back Kevin Brown, who has burst onto the scene with shifty moves and blurry legs. Four games, 422 yards combined. “Number 4 for them is a problem,” said Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris after last Saturday’s game.

INTERESTING PARTY ANECDOTE: Following dinner, Chris Jones, Geroy Simon, Victor Cui, Demetrious Maxie and Sergio Castillo nailed – and I mean absolutely nailed – their karaoke version of “I Want It That Way.”