Elks extend rec Dillon Mitchell through ’25

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have extended American receiver Dillon Mitchell through the 2025 season.

The Memphis, TN native suited up in eight games with the Green and Gold after signing as a free-agent on July 29. Mitchell finished second on the team with four touchdowns, third in receiving yards with 637 and led the Elks in receptions over 30 yards with six.

Following a standout career at the University of Oregon, Mitchell was selected 239th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent time on the Vikings’ practice squad in 2019 and 2020.

The Elks concluded their regular season scheduled with a 31-14 loss to the BC Lions at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium last Friday.