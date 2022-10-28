Ferguson: Celebrating the non-playoff teams

In the final week of the regular season – where did the last 21 weeks go? – in which no games will determine playoff seeding or matchups, we have officially begun to turn the page from the summer and early autumn grind towards the cut throat intensity of playoff time.

In the business of football one thing matters: Winning.

As a result, while we wait for what should be tremendous environments in Montreal and Vancouver for the Semi-Finals followed by Winnipeg and Toronto getting four quarters to prove their top seed worthiness in the Finals, three other teams have faded into the background.

In a nine team league in which six clubs make the playoffs, I find we often dismiss the three teams left without a dancing partner as complete failures. We remember them in an absolutist way with disgust and tell our friends or family that they should be embarrassed for not being able to make the playoffs when over half of the league does.

In reality, there were some incredible moments from 2022’s exiled trio of Saskatchewan, Ottawa and Edmonton which could point towards a brighter future. One where each team is not just in the November bracket, but a force to be reckoned with.

We begin in Saskatchewan. Oh, Saskatchewan.

To not make the Grey Cup in a year of hosting Canada’s national football celebration is tough. To not make the playoffs under those same circumstances stings painfully. To be eliminated from playoff contention, and even the crossover, with a head-to-head loss while seeing what was supposed to be your franchise quarterback ushered towards the exit with a playoff position still up for grabs? Well, that’s about as bad as it gets emotionally for fans.

Let’s be real, there wasn’t a lot to wave the green and white ’S’ about in 2022, but a few moments do jump to the front of mind.

First and foremost is the return of linebacker Larry Dean. A year after suffering a freak Achilles injury that ended his pandemic-shortened season before it ever got off the ground, Dean returned to action in 2022 and every week was one of the CFL’s most active defensive playmakers finishing with 104 total tackles, second only to his running mate Darnell Sankey who himself had a special season with 115 defensive tackles through Week 20.

I am thankful for offensive coordinator Jason Maas’ once a game implementation of the triple I-Formation with multiple fullbacks on the field at the same time. If nothing else because it gives me nostalgia for a simpler time watching football games growing up.

Finally, the emergence of receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker as the most consistent and dynamic member of the Riders offensive attack. Regardless of offensive line play and quarterback struggles, good things happen when the Guelph Gryphons grad is targeted and he was a pleasure to watch work this season.

In Ottawa there was a coach firing and three quarterbacks given starting roles but all was for not.

I really do believe if Jeremiah Masoli didn’t suffer a season-ending leg injury against Saskatchewan that Paul LaPolice still has his job as head coach. Those two were building something worth keeping intact and challenging defences vertically in a way that would have paid off as the season evolved.

For much of the season Jaelon Acklin was amongst the CFL’s best pass catchers. The chosen free agent prize of GM Shawn Burke battled weekly with Montreal’s Eugene Lewis for the receiving yardage crown.

On the ground for Ottawa it was a tough season as William Powell battled injuries and backups chipped in but never truly broke free. Quarterback Caleb Evans, however, reached the end zone a record 15-times and while I am wholeheartedly against the culture of QB sneaks dominating final scores, you have to applaud the Ottawa front and Evans for setting a new benchmark.

Finally in Edmonton, Chris Jones’ first season back at Commonwealth was defined by home losses, roster turnover and inconsistency at quarterback, but there is hope in the form of a few recent signings.

Running back Kevin Brown and receiver Dillon Mitchell have both risen above the 100 or so other names who wore an Edmonton uniform this year to earn fresh contracts. Meanwhile, 2022 1st round draft pick QB Tre Ford showed he more than belongs in the pros as an athletic passer when healthy, and big name free agent pickup Kenny Lawler dazzled with deep ball catches as he proved the price of his services valid.

To miss the playoffs is difficult, but each team left us with positives no matter how small and in each struggle or failure there is learning. If Edmonton, Ottawa and Saskatchewan can learn from it all they will be better off in 2023, but an inability to do so could lead them right back here to an early off-season.