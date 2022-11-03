Elks extend LB Adam Konar through 2024

EDMONTON — Veteran linebacker Adam Konar is staying in Edmonton. The pending free agent’s two-year extension was announced Thursday by the Elks, along with the signing of American defensive back Scooby Carter.

Konar returns for 2023 after completing his fifth season with the Green and Gold in 2022. The 29-year-old native of Vancouver, BC, suited up for 18 games in 2022 and finished tied for second on the team in total tackles with 57, while registering two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Through seven CFL seasons, Konar has 148 defensive tackles, five sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles. He was the Elks’ nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022. ​

Carter played for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2020-2021, where he recorded 13 total tackles and six pass breakups in five games for the Bulldogs. Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, the defensive back suited up for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019, playing three games as a freshman and recording one tackle.