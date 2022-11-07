Elks sign OL David Foucault to two-year extension
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday that the team has signed National offensive lineman David Foucault to a two-year extension.
The Elks also announced on Monday that they have released American linebacker Tre Watson.
RELATED
» 109th Grey Cup Division clashes set
» Steinberg’s MMQB: The rep grows bigger
» Landry’s 5 takeaways from the Division Semi-Finals
The extension for Foucault will keep him as a member of the Elks through 2024.
The six-foot-seven offensive lineman started all 18 games for the Double E during the 2022 season. Prior to joining the Elks, Foucault played one season with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 and spent three seasons as a member of the BC Lions from 2017 until 2019.