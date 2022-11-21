Stamps sign three players w/ CFL experience

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed three American players: receiver Floyd Allen, defensive lineman Nik D’Avanzo and quarterback Chase Litton.

Allen and D’Avanzo both attended the Stampeders’ 2022 training camp and saw pre-season action before being released.

Allen played one pre-season game for the Stampeders in 2022 and had one reception for 10 yards and one missed-field goal return for 45 yards.

Prior to joining the Stamps, he signed with the National Football League’s Houston Texans and was selected by the Dallas Renegades in the XFL supplemental draft. In 2021, he played with the Generals in The Spring League.

In college, Allen played nine games over two seasons at Ole Miss, seeing action on special teams and as a backup receiver for the Rebels. He had four catches for 44 yards and one kickoff return for 10 yards. Allen played his sophomore season at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif., and played on both sides of the ball. In two games, he had three catches for 40 yards as well as three tackles and a pass breakup. Allen started his collegiate career at Bethany (West Virginia) College and dressed for six games, making six catches for 125 yards and rushing for 33 yards and one touchdown.

D’Avanzo appeared in two 2022 pre-season games for the Stamps and recorded two defensive tackles.

The Baltimore product attended rookie camp with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings in 2017. He then played two seasons with the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League and earned first-team all-star recognition both years as he accumulated a total of 12.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss.

Prior to turning pro, D’Avanzo played 49 games and made 35 starts over four seasons at New Mexico. As a senior for the Lobos, he earned second-team all-Mountain West Conference honours after registering 61 tackles including nine tackles for loss, five sacks and one fumble recovery in 13 games. For his career, D’Avanzo amassed 196 tackles including 27.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Litton signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2021 and with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022.

He attended NFL training camps with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 and 2019 and threw for 575 yards and four touchdowns in seven pre-season games. Litton spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in 2019 and played for the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.

In college, Litton played 34 games over three seasons at Marshall. He finished his career with the Thundering Herd fifth in school history with 8,322 passing yards and fourth in touchdown passes with 72. As a senior, Litton set career highs with 3,115 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes.