Riders sign 2022 Draft pick Zack Fry, K David Solie

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Zack Fry and Canadian kicker David Solie.

Fry (six-foot-six, 304 pounds) was selected by the Roughriders in the second round, 16th overall, of the 2022 CFL Draft and attended training camp with the club before returning Western University for his fourth season of eligibility.

In 2022, Fry was part of an offence that led the OUA in multiple categories including points per game (45.0), total offence (4,106 yards), rushing yards (2,336), rushing yards per game (292.0) and yards per rush (8.2). He was named an OUA All-Star and Second Team All-Canadian in 2022, helping the Mustangs go 8-0 in the regular season.

In both 2021 and 2019, the London, Ont. native was named an OUA First-Team All-Star as well as a U SPORTS Second-Team All-Canadian. Additionally, he capped off the 2021 season by helping the Mustangs capture their eighth Vanier Cup in school history. He was also named to the OUA All-Rookie Team in 2018.

Solie (five-foot-10, 200 pounds) spent four collegiate seasons at the University of Saskatchewan, where he helped his team to the Vanier Cup game in 2022. Over 32 games as a Huskie, the Saskatoon native has made 61 field goals, including an 83 per cent completion rate this past season. He has also made 200 career punts for 7,729 yards and a 38.6-yard average, with a career long 80-yard punt made Nov. 5 against Manitoba. He has also kicked off 141 times for a career 7,515 yards and a 53.3-yard average.

Solie was named a Canada West All-Star in 2022 and a First Team All-Canadian in 2021. He was a CJFL national champion with the Saskatoon Hilltops in 2018 and named Team Canada MVP and Senior Bowl MVP in 2017.