Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News November 30, 2022

Report: O’Shea, Bombers agree to contract extension

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

TORONTO — TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Mike O’Shea and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to a contract extension.

In news that broke on Tuesday night, Lalji is saying that both sides agreed on a three-year extension, which will keep O’Shea on the Bombers’ sidelines through 2025.

RELATED
» Tait: O’Shea staying in the present with the future looming
» Bombers keep Willie Jefferson in Blue and Gold through ’23
» Bombers sign OL Patrick Neufeld to contract extension

The 2022 season marked O’Shea’s eighth year as the Blue Bombers’ head coach. He’s led the team to Grey Cup wins in 2019 and 2021. The Bombers fell in the 109th Grey Cup last Sunday to the Toronto Argonauts.

Winnipeg was a league-best 15-3 in 2022 and posted the league’s best record in the shortened 2021 season, going 11-3. Overall, O’Shea is 82-58 as the Bombers’ head coach and has gone 68-34 through the last five years. He’s the two-time defending CFL coach of the year and was joined by three of his players at this year’s CFL Awards: Most Outstanding Player Zach Collaros (his second consecutive win), Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Stanley Bryant (his second consecutive win and fourth in his time with the Bombers) and Rookie of the Year Dalton Schoen.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!