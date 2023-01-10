Elks ink American OL Toryque Bateman

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced Tuesday that the team has signed American offensive lineman Toryque Bateman.

Bateman, a six-foot-eight, 305-pound lineman, most recently attended Florida A&M University, where he redshirted with the Rattlers for the 2022 NCAA Division 1 football season.

The native of Gadsden, AL, was ranked No. 11 among Junior College offensive tackles in 2019 after anchoring the offensive line at Fort Scott Community College and helping the Greyhounds achieve the second-best passing attack in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

Bateman additionally redshirted at the University of Louisville in 2017 and Troy University in 2020. He was ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in Alabama following his senior season at Gadsden City High School.