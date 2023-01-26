Elks land their LB: Nyles Morgan extends through ’24

EDMONTON — Nyles Morgan has inked an extension that will keep the linebacker with the Edmonton Elks through 2024.

In only six games last season, the Notre Dame product registered 41 defensive tackles, for a league-best 6.83 defensive tackles per game. Morgan also recorded a special teams tackle and a forced fumble.

As a first-year CFL player in 2021, Morgan led the Green and Gold with 66 defensive tackles and was the unanimous selection as team nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

Prior to joining the Elks, Morgan played in the Spring League with the Jousters (2021), and before that spent the 2020 season in the XFL with the Seattle Dragons.

Over four seasons at Notre Dame (2014-2017), Morgan appeared in 44 games, combining for 243 total tackles and six sacks. His 47 tackles as a freshman in 2014 was the eighth highest total in program history, as he was named Notre Dame Defensive Newcomer of the Year.