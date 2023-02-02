Als, Wilson agree to one-year contract extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Raheem Wilson to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. Wilson was set to become a free agent on February 14.

Wilson started all seven games he played for the Alouettes in 2022 after coming over from the Calgary Stampeders. The Desoto, TX native recorded 20 defensive tackles, adding two for losses and two picks. In his six games with the Stamps, the 29-year-old had 19 defensive tackles, adding one for a loss and two knock downs.

The former member of the Southeastern Oklahoma State University Savage Storm spent three seasons in Alberta from 2019-2022. In 45 CFL games, he collected 127 defensive tackles and two on special teams. He also added three interceptions and a forced fumble.

“Raheem’s in-season arrival in 2022 was a great addition for the team,” says Alouettes head coach Jason Maas. “In a short period of time, he was able to become a starter, showing off his speed on the field. He has been a great addition to our defensive unit, and we are happy to have him back.”