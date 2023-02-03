Report: Bethel-Thompson to play in 2023

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts appear to have gotten a key piece of information ahead of the start of free agency.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that McLeod Bethel-Thompson has informed the Argos that he intends to play in 2023. There were reports in the 2022 season that Bethel-Thompson might make that one his last.

The 34-year-old led the Argos to a Grey Cup win in 2022, as they upset a favoured Winnipeg Blue Bombers squad that was seeking a Grey Cup three-peat.

Bethel-Thompson’s 4,731 passing yards led the CFL in 2022 and his 23 touchdowns were the third-best total last season. It also marked the first time in his five-year CFL career that he was the Argos’ clear cut starter for the entire season.

Should he and the Argos come to terms, the move will impact other quarterbacks on the market. Trevor Harris and Cody Fajardo appear to be headed to free agency and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats could be looking to trade Dane Evans, after signing Bo Levi Mitchell to a three-year deal last week. Bethel-Thompson’s return to Toronto could eliminate the Double Blue as an option for all three pivots.