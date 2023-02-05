REDBLACKS sign QB Nick Arbuckle to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Sunday. Arbuckle was set to become a free agent on February 14.

Arbuckle, 29, was acquired by the REDBLACKS via trade for the second time in his career on July 11, 2022 from the Edmonton Elks. The Oxnard, California native suited up in 12 games for Ottawa, throwing for a career-high 2,400 yards on 308 pass attempts to go along with four touchdowns, leading the REDBLACKS to three of their four wins in 2022. Arbuckle also rushed for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Lorenzo Mauldin IV: ‘I’m not just a one hit wonder’

» REDBLACKS extend Dandridge, Webb through 2023

“Nick is a five-year veteran of our league and we’re pleased he and his family have decided to stay in Ottawa with the REDBLACKS,” said general manager Shawn Burke. “We’re excited to head into the 2023 season with two quarterbacks with significant experience in the CFL game.”

Arriving to the CFL by way of signing with the Calgary Stampeders in 2017, Arbuckle was dealt to the REDBLACKS in 2020 but following the COVID-cancelled season, he moved on to the Toronto Argonauts. He was traded to Edmonton on October 26, 2021.