Rosters Set: CFL reveals list of Combine participants

TORONTO — With the CFL Draft slated for May 2, combine season is approaching with the country’s top football talents looking to impress Canadian Football League (CFL) general managers, coaches and player personnel.

The CFL has unveiled the rosters for the CFL Invitational Combine presented by New Era taking place on March 3 in Waterloo, Ont., and the CFL Combine presented by New Era in Edmonton from March 22 to 26. ​

The CFL Invitational Combine will take place at Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House at the University of Waterloo on March 3 with players from across Canada participating. The top draft-eligible players identified in the Invitational Combine will earn their way to the main event in Edmonton.

As part of the revamped Combine Season, the CFL Invitational Combine replaces the traditional regional combines.

In addition to the attendees who advance through the Invitational Combine, the CFL Combine will feature the top prospects eligible for the 2023 CFL Draft, as well as the top global players hoping to be selected at the 2023 CFL Global Draft. Approximately 20 international prospects from around the globe are expected to take part.

Day One of Combine will see players take part in medical testing and measurements, while Day Two will include traditional on- and off-field testing, including the 40-yard dash, the bench press and more.

Days Three to Five will be designated for practice sessions involving individual drills and one-on-ones that have been conducted in years past, and several new additions, including the pass skeleton and inside run sessions. As part of the new format, CFL coaches will lead positional groups and install offences and defences.

