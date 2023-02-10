Als’ Pierre-Luc Caron retires to pursue air traffic control career

MONTREAL — Montreal Alouettes’ long snapper Pierre-Luc Caron is hanging up his cleats.

The 29 year-old received an offer as an air traffic controller from NAV Canada that he could not refuse. He will begin in May. He had started the exams and interview process in 2020.

Caron will contact pilots and give them clearance to take off and land. He will make sure all planes can fly safely in the sky.

“This is a job I’ve been aiming for years, and I couldn’t pass on this opportunity. The decision to leave football was not easy, especially since I was playing for the Alouettes, my childhood team,” said Caron.

“I will miss my teammates and the organization, and I want to thank the fans who have always supported me on the field.”

Caron had signed a two-year extension with the Als on Dec. 7, 2022, prior to receiving the air traffic controller opportunity.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Als ink Kaion Julien-Grant to two-year extension

» Chandler Worthy: ‘There is still a lot of unfinished business’

Caron played 97 CFL games through six seasons with Calgary and Montreal. In 2022, his work allowed kicker David Côté to maintain an average of 86.3 per cent on field goals, which was good for fourth in the CFL. The Alouettes’ kicker was also second in the league in successful converts at 97.3 per cent.

The Laval, QC native signed a deal with the Alouettes in 2021 after spending four seasons with Calgary.

Caron was a fifth-round selection (42nd overall) by the Stampeders in the 2016 CFL Draft. Two years later, he hoisted the Grey Cup with Calgary.

“I would like to thank Pierre-Luc for his excellent work with us,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia.

“He has been a role model with his work ethic, and we completely understand his decision. We wish him the best of luck in the future”.

With Caron’s departure the Alouettes also announced the signing of 23-year-old wide receiver Tyshaun James, who played for the Central Connecticut University Blue Devils.