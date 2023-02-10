Follow CFL

Lions extend Woody Baron through 2024

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American defensive lineman Woody Baron to a one-year extension through 2024, the team announced on Friday. Baron was eligible to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign.

Baron recovered from an early-season ankle injury and would go on to suit up in the final six regular season games last year while recording seven defensive tackles and one sack.

Baron joined the Lions as a free agent last February following three seasons (2018-21) with the Montreal Alouettes where he registered 71 defensive tackles, 11 sacks and a forced fumble in 50 regular season games.

Prior to moving north, the Chicago native attended 2017 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys. In four seasons at Virginia Tech (2013-16), Baron recorded 98 combined tackles, nine sacks and a pair of forced fumbles while also helping the Hokies capture three consecutive Bowl wins for the first time in school history.

