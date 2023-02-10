Report: Kwaku Boateng, Ticats have deal in place

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats continue to have their names tied to some big pending free agent names.

The latest name is National defensive lineman Kwaku Boateng. TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Boateng will sign with the Tiger-Cats on Tuesday at noon ET when the free agent market officially opens. Pending free agents have been able to use the negotiation window to talk with teams throughout this week.

As Lalji mentions, Boateng suffered an Achilles injury in 2022 that kept him out of action for the entire season, after he’d signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in free agency. The 27-year-old has 82 career tackles to go along with 25 sacks and two forced fumbles through four seasons and 64 games with the Edmonton Elks.

The Wilfrid Laurier product was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 CFL Draft.

Boateng’s arrival in Hamilton would beef up an already impressive defensive line and a roster that appears to be taking on some significant talent in a season that will see the Tiger-Cats host the 110th Grey Cup on Nov. 19 at Tim Hortons Field.