Als get a pre-Valentine’s Day Rose

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American running back A.J. Rose.

Rose (six-foot-one, 212 pounds) was a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad and took part in the Los Angeles Rams’ training camp last summer.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Als extend White, sign Williams; release Moore

» O’Leary: Free Agency storylines to follow

Rose had a brilliant collegiate career with the University of Kentucky Wildcats, amassing 1,971 rushing yards on 341 carries in 44 games, including 24 as a starter. The 25-year-old Cleveland, OH native also caught 24 passes for 233 yards and one major. He was named the Gator Bowl MVP in January, 2021, registering 148 yards on 14 carries in his last collegiate game.

“We are happy to add a player as explosive and exciting as A.J. to our roster. He was highly recommended by our former player Anwar Stewart, who is on the University of Kentucky coaching staff,” said Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia.

“We are looking forward to seeing him on a Canadian field this spring.”